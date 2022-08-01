NYPD personnel investigate the scene of a shooting at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses on July 31, 2022. (Credit: Citizen App)

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A man was shot in the face at NYCHA’s Queensbridge Houses on Sunday night, leaving him in what police described as critical condition.

The victim, 26, was approached by two people on bikes on 10th Street near 40th Avenue around 9:50 a.m., officials said.

At least one of the assailants opened fire on the victim, striking him in the face, before they rode off, according to authorities.

First responders rushed the victim to an area hospital, where officials said he was in critical condition.

Investigators had not publicly identified a suspect or motive in the case as of early Monday.

Video footage posted to the Citizen app showed police with flashlights searching for evidence on a basketball court at the sprawling public-housing development.

