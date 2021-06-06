10-year-old boy fatally shot in Queens: police

FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens — A 10-year-old boy is dead and an adult man is injured in a shooting in Queens Saturday night, police said.

The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. on Beach 45th Street in Far Rockaway. A 29-year-old man and the boy were walking and entered a residence when someone inside fired rounds at them. It is unknown if the two victims are related.

Both victims have been taken to hospitals, where the 10-year-old boy was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD. No word on the condition of the adult victim. No arrests have been made and police are still investigating.

CORRECTION: Police had initially said that three people were injured and the underage victim was 9 years old.