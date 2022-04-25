FRESH MEADOWS, QUEENS (PIX11) — A possible bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a Queens Catholic school on Monday, police said.

Police were called to Saint Francis Preparatory School in Fresh Meadows around 11 a.m. for a report of a possible bomb threat, according to the NYPD. Students were evacuated as police investigated the threat.

Video from outside the school showed students milling about on the sidewalk. The NYPD tweeted that drivers should avoid the area due to traffic related to police activity.

“Due to an investigation, please avoid the area of Francis Lewis Blvd and Horace Harding Expressway. Expect closures on both streets,” the tweet said.