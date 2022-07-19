Rosedale, QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was beaten and robbed on a Rosedale street after he bumped into a suspect at a deli, according to authorities.

The chain of events began as the victim, 37, was leaving a deli near 145th Avenue and 243rd Street around 1:45 a.m. July 13 and bumped one of two people now being sought by police.

The duo then followed the victim down 145th Avenue and jumped him, officials said. The victim was punched and kicked, and had his wallet and cellphone snatched, authorities said.

The victim lost a tooth in the attack, according to police.

Investigators released surveillance footage of the suspects, who were last seen in a white vehicle heading east on 145th Avenue.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).