JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) – The best taco in Queens is served at a restaurant in Jamaica, according to the results of a new competition.

Burgers Tacos Wings & Seafood won the inaugural Queens’ Best Taco Competition held by the Queens Chamber of Commerce. Burgers Tacos Wings & Seafood is located at 110-46 Merrick Blvd.

“We are truly honored to have been awarded the winner of the best tacos in Queens!” Madeline Wilson and Philip Armstrong, owners of Burgers Tacos Wings & Seafood, said in a co-statement. “We want to thank our staff for their hard work and dedication and making sure every customer has a great experience from the moment they walk in the door. To our amazing customers, thank you for your support and for coming back time and time again!”

Queens residents nominated and voted on their favorite taco places in the borough. The restaurant in Jamaica beat out 18 other nominees to come out on top.

Lime & Salt, located at 98-102 Queens Blvd. in Rego Park, was runner-up in the competition.

Pico, located at 419 Beach 129th St. in Belle Harbor, took third place.

