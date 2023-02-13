ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A new restaurant owned by a Queens couple is helping raise funds and supplies for rescue-and-relief efforts in Turkey and Syria following an earthquake that left more than 35,000 dead.

The owners of Café Turkiye in Astoria sprang into action shortly after learning that an earthquake had rocked the Turkish-Syrian border one week ago. The community has stepped up big time.

Next to diners, a pile of much needed supplies continues to grow. It’s been an emotional week for Cafe Turkiye owners Natalya Baturova and Ibrahim Onerli. After seeing the images of search-and-rescue teams, the husband and wife felt they had to do something, so the couple from Astoria started collecting supplies to send to earthquake victims overseas.

It’s a labor of love that’s deeply personal and emotional for them. Onerli is from Turkey and has lost loved ones. Through the pain, they continue to work and serve their community.

Ever since these business owners made the call to action, there’s been a steady stream of help. Right now they need sleeping bags, jackets, and tents. They are working with a nonprofit called Queens Together, headed up by executive director Jonathan Forgash.

They’re also working with the Turkish embassy in New York. The next shipment to be airlifted to Turkey later is set for later week. If you want to give, you can also visit a GoFundMe here.