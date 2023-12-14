QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — After several noise complaints were filed against the stadium, a group of Queens residents is suing the owners of Forest Hill Stadium, according to court documents.

Members of the Concerned Citizens of Forest Hills, a nonprofit group trying to restrict concerts and limit noise levels at concerts held in the stadium, filed the lawsuit on Monday.

The residents allege that the stadium concerts have exceeded noise levels permitted under the New York City Noise Code, and the shows disturb their “ability to sleep and relax at home,

cause them stress and annoyance, and interfere with their use and enjoyment of their home,” the complaint reveals.

Reportedly, it’s the third lawsuit over the concert series that’s been filed this year.

The open-air venue bleeds exorbitant noise levels into neighboring homes, according to the complaint. Those who live hundreds of feet away have said the loud bass from the shows cause their light fixtures and windows to vibrate.

The Department of Environment has issued at least seven violations against the stadium for “unreasonable noise,” in the past two years the lawsuit alleges.

The 13,000-seat venue hosted over 28 concerts during the 2023 summer season.

