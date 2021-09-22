Queens residents frustrated with paperwork, inspections after Ida flooding

JAMAICA, Queens — Three weeks ago, flash floods caused damage and 13 deaths in New York City, and residents on Wednesday were still struggling to clean up and make future plans.

In Jamaica, Queens, near 184th Street and 90th Avenue, flooding has been a concern for years.

After Ida, many basements were flooded and neighbors say FEMA inspectors have been in the area. The claims process can take some time.

NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and his staff organized an event on Wednesday to bring city agencies closer to the residents in need. He said the city needs to do a better job of communicating with them.

