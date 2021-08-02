Queens residents express gun violence fears after mass shooting Sunday

Police on scene after mass shooting in Corona, Queens

Authorities on the scene after 10 people, including seven bystanders, were shot on North Corona street in Queens on Saturday, July 31, 2021, according to police. (PIX11 News)

Queens residents expressed their safety concerns after ten people were injured in a North Corona shooting over the weekend.

“You’re not safe in your house, you’re not safe out of your house,” said Queens woman Mary McCaul. “You could be inside of your house and get shot. It’s pretty bad.”

Ten people, including seven innocent bystanders, were shot in what police called a “brazen, coordinated” and suspected gang-related attack on a Queens street Saturday night. McCaul lives just blocks away

The hail of bullets erupted near a laundromat on 37th Avenue in North Corona around 10:40 p.m., police said Sunday morning.

At least 40 ballistics, including shell casings and deformed bullets, have been recovered so far, but police said investigators were still combing the scene for more evidence.

Officials said Monday they’re trying to match firearms from this shooting to others to try and catch those responsible.

The mayor said gang takedowns will be the solution, though a clear plan hasn’t been revealed. Both Eric Adams and Curtis Sliwa also commented on the gun violence surge in the U.S.

