QUEENS (PIX11) — A winter storm caused severe damage in several coastal neighborhoods in Queens.

The Rockaways were especially hard hit by the flooding.

“The water was up to right here. The TVs, boiler room over there- all messed up,” said Wilson Lyokho.

Everything that was in his basement is now useless. All of it gone, in a matter of minutes.

“When I woke up in the morning, all I was seeing was water everywhere. I came to the basement and it was all filled up. It was like a pond. I had to grab my family,” said the homeowner.

Most of the houses in the Arverne neighborhood suffered storm damage after the heavy rain and winds caused nearby Jamaica Bay to overflow and flood the basements. It literally put a damper on the holiday festivities, on some of the coldest days we’ve seen in years.

The cars parked outside were also damaged in the flooding. Marquis Burrel said even after replacing the battery, his vehicle still doesn’t start.

“This block usually gets flooded a lot. Even with a little bit of rain, it would be up there. That’s why a lot of us down here didn’t think it would get flooded that high,” said Burrel.

Residents said they have been vulnerable to flooding since Hurricane Sandy 10 years ago and during every storm since. On Saturday, Gov. Kathy Hochul and other local leaders surveyed the damage in the area and assured that $52 billion in federal funding has been allocated to make much-needed and awaited infrastructure improvements.

“I hope they are honest about it because they told us the same thing the last time it was flooded,” said Burrell. “We need help. We need help from the city. For me to say right now I want the house to be raised up. Otherwise I’m moving. I’m tired.”

The Red Cross and NYC Housing and Preservation Development agency are assisting impacted and displaced residents.