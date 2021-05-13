Surveillance images of a man accused of attacking and robbing two other men in Jackson Heights, Queens after a vehicle collision on May 8, 2021. (NYPD)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — Police on Wednesday arrested a man caught on video attacking and robbing two men on a Queens street in a violent rampage after a vehicle collision, the NYPD said.

According to police, Jovani Padin, 27, was arrested around 1 p.m. in Jackson Heights, the same neighborhood where the brutal attack happened.

The Queens man now faces a slew of charges, including assault, multiple counts of robbery, attempted grand larceny, and leaving the scene of an accident, officials said.

According to police, it all started around 7 p.m. Saturday when the Nissan the two victims were in was clipped by the suspect’s Honda as they exited a parking lot on 70th Street, near Northern Boulevard.

Surveillance video shows the Honda immediately stop before the driver, believed to be Padin, and a female passenger got out of the car, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, 23, and his passenger, 55, also got out of their vehicle after the collision.

According to police, Padin demanded money for the damage to his vehicle, allegedly saying, “Give me some money or I am going to f— you up.”

Things escalated when the man began punching the two other men multiple times in the face.

Video appears to show the man knock out the older victim, while continuing to swing on the man who had been driving the Nissan, all while several bystanders watched nearby.

Authorities said the assailant took both men’s cellphones, as well as the older man’s wallet, before he and his unidentified female passenger hopped back in the Honda and fleeing the scene.

The two victims refused medical attention, police said.