QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens prostitute was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years behind bars in connection with multiple overdose deaths.

Angela Barini pleaded guilty in August of 2021 to distributing narcotics and causing the deaths of two victims. Prosecutors said she gave narcotics to her victims so she could incapacitate and to them. Some of those doses of drugs contained lethal amounts of fentanyl.

“The defendant drugged and killed multiple people for a few quick dollars,” United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York Breon Peace said. “She stole their personal belongings while they lay unconscious dying from the lethal drugs she gave them.”

Barini met one victim on July 4, 2019 at a Queens motel. The victim was found dead later that day. About a week later, Barini met with another victim at a different motel. The victim also died of an overdose.

In August, two victims died of overdoses. The body of one victim was found wrapped in bleach-stained sheets inside of a garbage bin.