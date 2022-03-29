ELMHURST, Queens (PIX11) — A heroic pizza shop owner and his dad jumped into action when they spotted a woman being robbed outside the Queens restaurant, police said.

Louie Suljovic and his dad were stabbed repeatedly in the process, according to officers with the 110 Precinct. Suljovic, owner of Louie’s, is also a veteran.

Two perpetrators were taken into police custody.

During the pandemic, Suljovic kept Louie’s open, police said. Workers there donated meals to Elmhurst Hospital staff and first responders. Suljovic and his dad were taken to the very hospital they donated to for medical treatment.

“He and his father are among the very best New York has to offer,” the 110 Precinct tweeted. “We thank them for their bravery and wish them a speedy recovery.”

A GoFundMe was launched to help pay for medical expenses. Donations will also help pay staff at Louie’s while the restaurant is closed.