QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A pedestrian was killed by a hit-and-driver in Queens Friday, police said.

Darryl Younger, 58, man was struck by a black BMW SUV while crossing the street at Jackson Avenue at around 4:40 p.m., according to the NYPD. First responders found Younger with head and body injuries at the scene. He died at the hospital, police said.

Investigators said the driver was traveling southbound on Jackson Avenue and hit Younger before taking off. There were no arrests and the investigation remained ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).