JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens pawn shop employee was shot in the head Monday afternoon, police said.

Police did not give the name or age of the victim, who was taken to a nearby hospital after the incident. Officials received a call about a man shot at about 12:59 p.m.; the address given, 178-22 Jamaica Avenue, houses the Global Pawn Shop.

The suspect fled the scene after the attack, and police did not provide a description. The investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).