LAURELTON, Queens (PIX11) — Police helicopters and armored vehicles descended on a Queens neighborhood overnight after a house party with nearly 100 people turned into a shooting gallery.

NYPD officials told PIX11 News that undercover detectives witnessed at least three men suddenly opening fire into the crowd and immediately engaged them, which led to a shootout in the vicinity of 219th Street and 130th Avenue at around 11:30 on Friday.

“They were observing this party because there was a potential for violence with the local street crews,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said.

While police said no one at the party was struck by gunfire, four men between the ages of 16 and 24 were shot and taken into custody. They were taken to a hospital, where they were all reported to be in stable condition.

Three guns allegedly used by the suspects were found at the crime scene as officials condemn shootings across the city, which have been surging in the last four weeks.

“I implore members of our communities to work with your police to put an end to this gun violence,” Maddrey said.

Police sources suspected the shooting was gang-related.