QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens nonprofit offers a program to assist older New Yorkers in finding affordable housing.

Peter Stagias, 82, was born in Greece and grew up in Queens. Like so many other older New Yorkers, he was worried about being able to afford to stay in New York City.

Stagias waited years for an affordable one-bedroom apartment, and he finally got it at the George T. Douris Tower in Astoria, which is run by the nonprofit HANAC. The nonprofit has five affordable housing buildings across Queens.

HANAC offers a program that helps older New Yorkers like Stagias navigate the often difficult and frustrating process of finding an affordable home in New York City. HANAC’s “housing ambassadors” help older residents find and apply to homes in their budget.

You can find more information about the housing ambassador program on the HANAC website. The nonprofit is also accepting applications for affordable apartments, but there is a waiting list.