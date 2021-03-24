Queens nonprofits raise funds to hire local restaurants to feed NYCHA residents in need

Queens

Over 300 families in need received boxes of food outside the Ravenswood Houses in Queens Tuesday afternoon. 

Madison Mouton, 9, lives at there, and came with her family to the event.

“It’s really good that we all have food for each other to eat,” said Mouton.

The food distribution was a collaboration between two nonprofits: Queens Together and the Riis Settlement House. They raised money to pay local restaurants to feed hundreds of families.

Bruno Carusone is the owner of Dino’s Pizza in Astoria. Carusone made fifty pans of baked ziti and says it’s a win-win: he’s paid to feed the community he loves and lives in. 

Volunteers like Selena Witcher live there too and want to give back to a community they know is hurting. 

Jonathan Forgash is the founder of Queens Together and said donations are pouring in on social media.  

Since last March, Queens Together has raised over $225,000 and served over 50,000 meals. Forgash now has 1,500 volunteers and donors.

Queens Borough President Donavan Richards said it’s local groups and restaurants like these who are filling the gap in need.

There will be weekly pop-up pantries just like this one in March and April all across Queens. Another one is planned for the Astoria Houses within the next few weeks.  

If you want to give or volunteer, go to queenstogether.org

