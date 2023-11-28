QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — From speed limits to crosswalks, projects that address street design and safety are topics for neighbors and leaders in Queens.

Some residents in Queens have created a campaign to focus attention on projects to increase visibility at crosswalks and move ahead with bike lanes.

Carmen Larino’s daughter Karina died in 2022 while crossing 21st Street by Astoria Park. The family’s memorial stands at the corner. They’re fighting to keep the issue of street safety as a major priority.

Larino gathered with neighbors and elected leaders from Astoria this week to announce their own street safety plan with more improvements at intersections, more camera enforcement, and slower speeds.

“As a mother that lost her daughter 18 months ago, I suffer every single day. I cry every single day because of my loss. All that would have helped her be here today, but she isn’t,” said Larino.

New York City Councilmember Tiffany Cabán worries budget cuts to the Department of Transportation will impact projects.

“We’ve seen a 40% increase in traffic violence in Western Queens. We have to do more, and if it saves lives, it’s worth doing,” Cabán said.

Advocates and neighbors sent their “Western Queens Street Safety Plan” to the New York City Department of Transportation.

“It has been sad to see the city slack on this progress of the ambitious streets plan,” said Queens resident John Surico.

Street safety will be an issue for the state legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul again in January.

New York State Sens. Kristen Gonzalez and Jessica González-Rojas spoke at the rally.

A major focus will again be a bill to allow New York City to set its own speed limit at 20 mph. It did not get a vote during the legislative session in 2023.

Red light cameras and school-zone speed cameras have also been debated.

A spokesperson for the New York City Department of Transportation said last year the city achieved 24/7 operation of speed cameras, and it has helped reduce crashes.

“We appreciate the elected officials’ interest in traffic safety and their support of our efforts to redesign our streets and advocacy for more automated enforcement. NYC DOT has delivered many safety projects in western Queens in recent years—work that has helped drive pedestrian fatalities citywide to historic lows, even as they rise nationally—and the agency looks forward to reviewing the report,” the spokesperson wrote.

More than 10 miles of protected bike lanes have been installed in Queens. The city has promised more bike and bus lanes.

Plans for a Queens Waterfront Greenway will begin in 2024.