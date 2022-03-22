NEW YORK (PIX11) — Fashion Institute of Technology students, working to keep the memory alive for hospital staff who died of COVID, painted a mural in their honor.

The mural for staff at LIJ Forest Hills was unveiled Tuesday. It’s been more than a year in the making.

The hospital collaborated with students from the FIT to honor four staff members lost during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students met with doctors and nurses to hear and understand their struggles and thoughts when the pandemic first started. They then had to translate that emotion into art and onto a wall.

The four hospital staffers who died will forever live on this wall through symbolism. Items are illustrated that remind their co-workers of them, from a dog to a loaf of bread, a necklace, and SpongeBob

Hospital staff joined in on the process too. Seeing the final product brings tears to their eyes.

The artists say it also celebrates the resiliency of the community. They hope it brings peace and remembrance for many years.