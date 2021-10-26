‘It’s been raining in my house’: Queens mother ‘aggravated’ by constant roof issue

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens — Queens mother Tracy Coleman told PIX11 News’ Monica Morales that she’s been putting in repair requests for a leaky ceiling for more than a year.

When it rains outside, Coleman said, the effects are felt inside of her living room.

“It’s been raining in my house,” she said. And despite her efforts to protect her belongings, Coleman said she needs more done.

A NYCHA spokesperson said property managers have been working with Coleman to resolve the issue with her roof.

PIX11 News will stay on this story. 

