Queens mom of 6 fights for life in coma after alleged domestic violence assault

CORONA, Queens — A Queens mother of six children is fighting for her life after her family and police officials say she was a victim of domestic violence.

Police said Friday 31-year-old Jorge Lazo punched his girlfriend, Ayda Mayncela, in her face and knocked her to the ground; then, she was hit and run over by a car.

The incident happened Sunday night at the intersection of 108th Street and 41st Avenue in Corona, Queens.

Mayncela’s sister said the couple had a history of domestic violence, and she frequently worried for her sister’s safety.

“They always have issues arguing and fighting,” Jenny Saquipulla said of the couple.

Mayncela was in a coma Friday, and her six children — who range in age from 19 years old to down to 3 months old — are left to fend for themselves. The NYPD is offering the family some help; members of the department’s Community Affairs Rapid Response Team purchased food and other essential items for the children.

Police Officer Risel Martinez was a part of the team shopping for the family, and said the NYPD tries to help people out during tragedy to make them feel comfortable. The team also offers emotional support and other resources to all victims of domestic violence.

Enid Ocasio is an administrative community relations specialist, she was also on hand to help the family get services. Ocasio helps all victims of domestic violence.

While Mayncela’s children are getting some help, the family needs more; they are living in fear as long as Lazo is still on the streets.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

If you or a loved one is suffering through domestic violence, resources are available for you here.