QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens mother turned her pain into purpose, fighting for a memorial at the site where her daughter was killed in a crash exactly two years ago.

There’s nothing stronger than a mother’s love. And now, the community here in South Ozone Park has come together to help remember the lives of three young people taken too soon.

Dozens of white balloons were released into the air, exactly two years to the day that Katrina Thomas’ 20-year-old daughter Kimani Foster and two other young people were killed in a car crash here at 122nd street and N. Conduit Ave. Thomas said it wasn’t easy to get a roadside memorial.

PIX11 News followed Thomas’ arduous grief journey and cut through the red tape to make it happen.

Councilmember Joann Ariola of Queens said Thomas’ story personally touched her.

First—by Thomas’ undying love for her daughter. Then Thomas’ persistence through the years, never giving up, making sure something beautiful was built at the spot where her daughter lost her life.

After our story in April, PIX11 News viewers gave big and Thomas said their generosity helped raise thousands of dollars necessary to fund the placement of a guardrail and these three beautiful plaques here. So now, when drivers and those walking by taking a look. They will learn Kimani’s story—and never forget. Her community granted a mother’s final wish to help honor her beloved daughter.

Thomas said her daughter loved to dance. So she started a foundation in her daughter’s memory to help other young people take dance classes.

If you want to give to her foundation, email info@kafoster.org