Queens mobile library heads to neighborhoods with low COVID vaccination rates

Traveling libraries have evolved since the idea was first conceptualized; these days, book mobiles expand the reach of traditional libraries by transporting books to potential readers and to provide library service to those in underserved communities and circumstances.

Queens Public Library has launched its first-ever Wellness Tour with QPL Mobile Library hitting the roads of the Rockaways and Southeast Queens to provide local residents with free access to facts and information about good health and self-care amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour is part of the library’s work to help Queens residents cope with various health issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the fall, each Wednesday afternoon until Nov. 17, QPL Mobile Library will make stops in Queens neighborhoods where vaccination rates remain low, including Far Rockaway, Rockaway Park, Cambria Heights, Queens Village, Howard Beach, Jamaica and other locations

Stops on the tour include parks, laundromats, transportation hubs, and other locations where foot traffic is high. The book mobile will also make an additional stop at Elmhurst Hospital (80th Street and 41st Avenue) on Friday, Oct. 29, from 2 to 5 PM, for the medical center’s Healthy Halloween Fair.

At each stop, QPL will be distributing giveaways, bookmarks with facts about COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination locations, as well as information about the Go Vote campaign encouraging people to participate in the upcoming elections.

For more information about the tour and its schedule, go here.