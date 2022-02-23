QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man allegedly forced a homeless woman into prostitution, aided by a a hotel employee, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Both suspects face up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Adam “Damian” Lee, 29, and Ida Copeland, 35, face charges of sex trafficking, promoting prostitution and other crimes for allegedly forcing a homeless woman into prostitution in locations throughout Queens County. Lee faces additional charges of rape, sexual abuse and assault.

According to Katz, the crimes started after the 35-year-old homeless woman allegedly told Copeland, a hotel employee, on Jan. 1 that she could no longer afford to stay at the hotel. Later, Lee allegedly showed up at the woman’s door and told her that he had been sent by Copeland.

Then, Lee told the woman she “worked for him” and told her to put on “sexy” clothes, Katz said. When she refused, he pulled a gun and forced her to take sexual photos for advertisements.

The woman was first brought to a residence on Jan. 5 — Katz said a man at the residence paid Lee, who waited outside while the victim and man were inside the home. At one point, the customer got angry and refused to let the victim leave, which caused Lee to break down the door and removed the victim from the home.

When the victim was alone with Copeland after the incident, she claimed she was assaulted by Lee. In response, Copeland allegedly said the victim had to “deal” with it and “keep him happy” by meeting his quotas.

Later in the month, on Jan. 15, Lee allegedly took the woman to meet a man for sex. The next day, she was allegedly brought to a hotel, also for the purpose of having sex with a customer.

At one point, Lee allegedly became angry at the victim and began to destroy the hotel room. In the process, Lee allegedly punched the victim in the head, giving her a black eye. Afterward, he’s accused of sexually assaulting and raping her.

The woman managed to call police after the incident and was taken to a nearby Queens hospital for treatment.

“As alleged, the two defendants in this case exploited the victim’s circumstances for their own benefit. The victim, who was homeless, was forced to sell sex for cash – money that defendant Lee collected and kept for himself,” Katz said. “In addition, these defendants are accused of abusing the hotel employee’s position to target victims for sex trafficking.”