Queens man with ‘glove made of knives’ charged for allegedly threatening BLM protesters

A man with a sharp device is seen appearing to threaten protesters in Queens. (Arianna Agudo)

WHITESTONE, Queens — A man accused of threatening Black Lives Matter protesters in Queens with a “glove made of knives” was indicted on attempted murder charges, officials said Wednesday.

Frank Cavalluzzi, 55, allegedly yelled death threats and waved his clawed hand at peaceful protesters, then jumped in his SUV and drove it at the demonstrators, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. The protesters at the scene that day called for justice for George Floyd.

“The defendant in this case became enraged when he spotted Black Lives Matter protesters demonstrating in the neighborhood,” Katz said. “The moments that followed were sheer terror for the victims.”

Four serrated-edged blades protruded from the glove, which resembled a “horror movie prop,” Katz said.

Video from the June 2020 incident shows protesters scream and run in fear near Clintonville Street and the Cross Island Parkway. Some of the approximately dozen peaceful protesters climbed fences to avoid being hit by Cavalluzzi’s SUV as he allegedly drove on the sidewalk toward them.

“You are in the wrong neighborhood,” Cavalluzzi allegedly told them. “I will kill you.”

Cavalluzzi faces a maximum of 25 years in prison for each victim if he’s convicted. He was charged with nine counts of attempted murder in the second degree, nine counts of attempted assault in the first and second degree, one count of reckless endangerment in the first degree, nine counts of menacing in the second degree, one count of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and reckless driving during his Wednesday arraignment.