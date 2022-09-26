QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Queens man is accused of sexually assaulting and robbing victims he met on Grindr and Locanto, authorities said Monday.

Jadu Davindra, 34, has been indicted by a Queens County grand jury on criminal sexual acts, robbery and other charges. Davindra allegedly sexually assaulted and robbed a stranger he met on the dating app Grindr and robbed another victim he met on the classified advertisement website Locanto, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Davindra allegedly met his first victim on Grindr in May 2021 and arranged to meet for a consensual sexual encounter. However, the encounter turned non-consensual, according to the Queens district attorney.

Davindra allegedly restrained the victim with a belt and forced the victim to engage in non-consensual sexual acts. Afterward, he threatened the victim with a pair of scissors and demanded the victim transfer money using a phone app, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

Davindra met his second victim through Locanto in October 2021, Katz said. They agreed to meet for a consensual sexual encounter at the victim’s apartment. After having sex, Davindra allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money. The victim fled the apartment to find help, but multiple items were stolen from the apartment when the victim returned, officials said.

“Although social networking platforms help us create new connections, this case serves as a dark reminder that these apps are often exploited for brazen criminal activity,” Katz said. “As alleged, this defendant used several apps to sexually assault, threaten and rob two unsuspecting victims, causing not only physical but psychological trauma.”

Davindra was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual act, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second-degree menacing and one count of fourth-degree grand larceny. He faces up to 50 years in prison if convicted.