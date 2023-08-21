QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Queens man is heading to prison after he was convicted of repeatedly raping a young relative over 10 years, beginning when the girl was 4 years old, prosecutors said Monday.

Julio Fernando Pina-Illescas, 39, was sentenced to 17 1/2 years to life in prison and five years post-release supervision, authorities said. Last month, a jury found him guilty of predatory sexual assault of a child and endangering the welfare of a child, according to court records.

Pina-Illescas raped and molested the girl several times from August 2009 to October 2019, prosecutors said. The abuse occurred at his two homes in Queens.

“While we cannot take away the trauma caused by his acts, I hope the prison sentence provides a measure of closure to the young victim, who bravely stepped forward to tell us about the horrors she was forced to endure,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

In a separate case, Pina-Illescas is accused of sexually abusing two pre-teens, including one of his relatives, authorities said. He was indicted in 2020 on charges of sexual abuse and the case is pending.