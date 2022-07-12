OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11) – A 75-year-old Queens man has been reunited with his mini pit bull weeks after the dog was stolen right before his eyes by a man riding a scooter.

The dog was stolen in the Ozone Park area back on June 25. The 75-year-old owner was outside with his dog on a sidewalk when a man on a scooter rode up and asked if he could pet the dog.

When the suspect realized he could easily steal the mini pit bull, he picked the dog up and drove off, according to the Ozone Park Residents Block Association, which shared a video of the incident on its Facebook page.

The video shows the 75-year-old owner struggling with the suspect before he sped off on the scooter with the dog in his arm.

Fortunately, the story had a happy ending for the owner and his dog. Someone who had purchased the mini pitbull realized the pup was stolen and returned it to the owner this past weekend, an NYPD spokesperson said.

However, the suspect still hasn’t been caught. The Ozone Park Residents Block Association shared photos of the suspect on its Facebook page.