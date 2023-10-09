QUEENS (PIX11) — Queens resident Oscar Mora, 41, a husband and father of three, recalled the morning of Sept. 25 when a loving gesture on National Daughter’s Day ended with him on the receiving end of an unprovoked, violent attack.

“I got up and went to go get donuts for my daughter. But i didn’t arrive to get to Dunkin’ Donuts. I noticed there was a gentleman there. He had thrown something at me. It was a sharp object. And he basically ruptured my eye. There were no words interacted,” said Mora.

Police say this man threw an object at a man causing him to possibly lose vision in his right eye. (NYPD)

Police released a still photo of the unidentified suspect – a still frame taken from this surveillance video obtained by PIX11 News, which shows the suspect walking down Hillside Ave. and then running away.

Two weeks after the attack, he is still on the loose.

“Um, to learn how to live with one eye. I believe in God,” said Mora.

Oscar and his wife Stephanie said the situation was made worse by an almost eight to nine-hour wait for emergency eye surgery at Jamacia Hospital.

“It was hours and hours. The blood just kept gushing out of my eye,” Oscar Mora told PIX11 News.

“I saw blood coming out of his eye. Whole time. It was horrible. It was a bad, bad experience at the hospital,” Stephanie Mora added.

Citing privacy regulations, Jamaica Hospital declined to comment for this report.

Mora said he doesn’t know when he’ll be able to drive or walk without losing his balance – let alone return to work. He’s optimistic about an upcoming ophthalmologist appointment scheduled for later this month and hoping he’ll be able to regain at least some sight – in his severely damaged eye.

Many of Oscar’s medical expenses are unfortunately being paid for out of pocket. The family has a GoFundMe page set up to help with those costs.