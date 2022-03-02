JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) — A college student who’d just gone to bed after celebrating her birthday woke up to a man raping her back in 2019.

“The defendant violated the trust of a woman who was a guest in his home,” Katz said. “After weighing all the evidence presented at trial, a jury found the defendant guilty. The Court is now slated to sentence him to a lengthy term of incarceration as a measure of justice for his crime.”

Ahmed Shamim, 35, was convicted Tuesday in the Queens rape, District Attorney Melinda Katz said. The 25-year-old victim had just moved from Bangladesh to the United States for college; she was staying in Shamim’s apartment and sharing a room with his niece.

Shamim was arrested shortly after the rape. The woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and a forensic examination.

DNA evidence matched Shamim. He now faces up to 25 years in prison at his March 21 sentencing.