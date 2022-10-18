JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens man admitted Tuesday to fatally stabbing an 81-year-old World War I veteran who disappeared 46 years ago, authorities said.

Martin Motta, 75, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Clarence Seitz in 1976, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Motta faces up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 7.

“For the gruesome murder of a World War I veteran, the defendant eluded arrest for more than 46 years,” Katz said. “Now he is headed to prison thanks to the collaboration between the

NYPD and our Cold Case Unit.”

Motta fatally stabbed Seitz in the head after robbing him of about $7,000 to $8,000, officials said.

Authorities said the veteran’s remains were found in March 2019, buried under concrete in the backyard of a Richmond Hill home. The body had been dismembered at the neck, shoulders, and hips, officials said.

The victim was last seen leaving his Jamaica home on Dec. 10, 1976, reportedly on his way to get a haircut, according to officials. Authorities said Motta worked at the barbershop Seitz frequented, and that’s how he was linked to the crime.

However, it wasn’t until last year that the remains were positively identified as Seitz.