ONEDIA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man from Woodhaven, Queens, died in a jet ski accident on Oneida Lake in upstate New York over the weekend, authorities said.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office said 27-year-old Gerald Capunay drowned after falling off of his jet ski.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol on Oneida Lake received a call about a person who had fallen from their jet ski and was in distress on Sunday, Sheriff Robert Maciol said. The caller indicated that they were on another boat and had been flagged down by the man’s friend, who was on another jet ski in the area of Lewis Point.

The Marine Patrol responded, along with members of the Sylvan Beach Fire Department’s water rescue, and were able to locate Capunay, who was still in the water and had become unconscious. Capunay was removed from the water and transported to shore by Sylvan Beach Fire Department where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of his death is pending examination by the Onondaga County Medical Examiner’s Office but his death does not appear to be suspicious at this time, authorities said.