Queens man killed in hit-and-run: NYPD

ROSEDALE, Queens — A Queens man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run when attempting to cross a Rosedale street in Monday’s early morning hours, according to police.

Officials said Dimitry Maneiro, 38, was attempting to cross Rockaway Boulevard when he was struck by a 2014 Infinity; the driver did not remain on the scene.

Police and EMS officials responded to the areas at about 1 a.m. where they found Maneiro unconscious with severe trauma lying in the roadway near Rockaway Parkway and Brookville Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

