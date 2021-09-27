Queens man killed in hit-and-run: NYPD

ROSEDALE, Queens — A Queens man was struck and killed in a hit-and-run when attempting to cross a Rosedale street in Monday’s early morning hours, according to police.

Officials said Dimitry Maneiro, 38, was attempting to cross Rockaway Boulevard when he was struck by a 2014 Infinity; the driver did not remain on the scene.

Police and EMS officials responded to the areas at about 1 a.m. where they found Maneiro unconscious with severe trauma lying in the roadway near Rockaway Parkway and Brookville Boulevard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

