Queens man indicted for nearly decapitating mom in deadly machete attack

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A Queens Suspect.png

Osvaldo Diaz (NYPD)

QUEENS — A man allegedly nearly decapitated his 78-year-old mother in a deadly Queens machete attack, officials said Thursday.

Osvaldo Diaz, 46, was indicted on murder charges in connection with the Feb. 24, 2021 attack, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. Diaz fled New York after the attack, but he was apprehended and extradited to Queens.

“The defendant allegedly attacked his mother with a machete – to the point of near-decapitation,” Katz said. “This outburst of violence has devastated the victim’s family, which includes her other six children.”

The alleged attacker lived with his mother in an apartment above a beauty salon.

On the day of the attack, Diaz’ sister came over to visit, Katz said. She’d planned to run some errands and take a walk with her mom. Diaz’ sister repeatedly called her mom, but she didn’t pick up. Eventually, Diaz picked up and told his sister to go to the store.

When she left, Diaz was seen on camera leaving the building himself, according to court documents. The sister came back to the building later and when no one responded to her calls, she got the property owner to let her in.

The woman found her mother’s bleeding body wrapped in bedding, officials said. Maria Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

Osvaldo Diaz was charged with murder in the second degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. He faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison, if convicted.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Students face mental health crisis amid omicron surge

New Queens coworking space aims to help entrepreneurs grow their food business

Queens woman needs wheelchair-accessible bathroom in NYCHA home after stroke

School safety officer killed in Astoria shooting

The Missing: Dad drives through NY, NJ looking for 14-year-old daughter

More Queens

Crime

Adams meets with gun violence prevention groups

Attacker beats man outside Brooklyn Foot Locker in apparent anti-Jewish assault

Manhattan DA Bragg responds to pushback on prosecutorial decisions

Manhattan DA defends new policy on not prosecuting some crimes

Burger King employee, 19, fatally shot in East Harlem robbery

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter