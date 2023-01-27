FLUSHING, Queens (PIX11) – A Queens man has been indicted for allegedly hitting his wife with his SUV and then stabbing her with a knife, all while the couple’s children were inside the vehicle, authorities said.

Stephen Giraldo, 36, was indicted by a Queens grand jury Friday on charges of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon.

The incident happened last month on Dec. 27. Giraldo was in an SUV with his three kids when he allegedly told them to “keep your seat belt on” and drove directly into the children’s mother outside a home in Flushing, according to the Queens District Attorney’s Office.

The SUV turned onto its side after the crash. Giraldo then allegedly crawled out of a window of the vehicle and stabbed his wife with a knife. The wife suffered severe neurological damage, broken bones in her leg and a deep stab wound, authorities said.

“This is a heart-breaking crime. This savage attack, committed in full view of the victim’s three young children, stirred outrage across the city. Our thoughts are with the victim and her children. We will hold accountable the person responsible for this brutality,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

Giraldo faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted.