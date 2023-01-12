Police released an image of Andres Portilla and a vehicle and pleaded for more image in three rape incidents in Queens. (NYPD)

WARNING: This story contains graphic details. Viewer caution is advised.

QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man allegedly held a 15-year-old girl captive for months, raping her and two others over that span of time, officials said Thursday.

Andres Portilla, 28, allegedly met the teen around Sept. 1 and invited her to live with him, according to a criminal complaint. In the weeks that followed, he allegedly beat the teen and hit her with a wrench. He also allegedly stabbed the teen in the leg.

Portilla allegedly moved the teen into his vehicle around Nov. 1 and refused to let her leave, according to court documents. From then until Jan. 6, Portilla allegedly beat and raped the teen in the car in various locations around Queens. At one point in November, Portilla allegedly cut the teen’s lip with scissors.

On Dec. 16, with the first teen still in his car, Portilla allegedly picked up another 15-year-old girl near 64th Road and Grand Central Parkway Service Road, according to a criminal complaint. He allegedly locked her into the car and told her she wasn’t getting out.

Portilla allegedly told the second teen to get into the backseat, where the injured teen was already located, then raped the just-picked-up teen, court documents show. It is unclear how long the second teen was held in the car, but NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig told the New York Post she was released at some point before Portilla allegedly targeted a third victim on Jan. 1.

On Jan. 1, Portilla offered to let a 21-year-old woman use a charger for his phone in his vehicle near Queens Plaza South and 27th Street, officials said. He allegedly locked the doors the moment she got inside, took the woman’s phone and sped off. The trapped woman could see the bleeding teen, who’d been with Portilla since September, in the backseat of the car, according to the criminal complaint.

Portilla allegedly demanded oral sex and, when the woman refused, he hit her in the face with a wrench, court documents show. He threatened to hit her again if she refused or tried to leave.

For the next few days, Portilla allegedly held the woman in the car, threatening to hurt her and her family. He’s accused of repeatedly raping her during those days.

Portilla released the woman on Jan. 4, telling her to lie to her family and the police about what happened, according to a criminal complaint. He allegedly said he would find her family members and hurt them since he knew where she lived.

Initially, the woman told her family and police nothing had happened, officials said. She said she’d been with friends. The next day, she shared what had happened to her and was taken to a hospital.

Portilla was spotted with the first teen he kidnapped on Jan. 6 at 83rd Street and 25th Avenue, officials said. He was arrested and the teen was taken to a hospital.

Police charged Portilla with rape, kidnapping, assault, unlawful imprisonment and acting in a manner injurious to a child. Officials said he has 15 prior arrests.

Police released a picture of Portilla and an image of a car in their search for more information. He’s been arraigned and was remanded into custody at the request of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’ office.

“It is hard to put into words the brutality inflicted upon these poor girls,” Katz said.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents or with information in regard to this defendant is asked to call the NYPD’s Rape Hotline at 212-267-7273 or the NYPD s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).