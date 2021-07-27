Queens man gets hate crimes charges in series of anti-Muslim assaults: NYPD

Surveillance stills of a man police believe was behind three anti-Muslim incidents in Queens, the most recent on July 25, 2021 (NYPD).

JAMAICA, Queens — A man wanted for a series of anti-Muslim assaults in Queens has been arrested and charged, police said Tuesday.

Police arrested 30-year-old Naved Durrni Tuesday. He’s been charged wanted in connection with several recent assaults in South Ozone Park, as well as one in nearby Jamaica on Monday.

He faces charges of menacing as a hate crime, assault as a hate crime, criminal weapons possession and aggravated harassment.

Back in June, the NYPD Hate Crimes Unit said police were looking for a man connected to at least two anti-Muslim assaults in Queens on Sunday night.

On Monday, officials detailed a third incident they’d connected to the pattern.

It happened on Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. on Sutphin Boulevard in Jamaica near 94th Avenue. The unidentified man allegedly followed a 38-year-old woman while making anti-Muslim statements and holding a knife.

He fled southbound on Sutphin Boulevard, police said.

The other incidents happened on June 20, according to officials.

According to police, at around 9:15 p.m., the man seen in the footage tweeted by police followed a 31-year-old man and 24-year-old woman on Lefferts Boulevard, toward Liberty Avenue, while making anti-Muslim statements.

The suspect proceeded to punch the man in the back and tugging on the woman’s hijab, before punching her in the arm, authorities said.

Both victims sustained pain and redness but refused medical attention, according to officials.

About an hour later at 10:15 p.m., police believe the same man followed a 64-year-old man and 56-year-old woman near the corner of Inwood and Liberty avenues, again making anti-Muslim remarks.

The man then punched the woman multiple times in the face and head before fleeing on foot, authorities said.

According to police, the victim sustained a fractured nose, as well as pain, redness and small lacerations to the head and face.

EMS responded and took the woman to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).