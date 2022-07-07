NYPD Detective Brian Simonsen, who was killed by friendly fire while responding to the robbery of a Queens cellphone store in Feb. 2019.

QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man convicted in the murder of an NYPD detective in a cellphone store robbery gone wrong was sentenced Thursday to 30 years to life in prison, authorities said.

Jagger Freeman, 28, received the lofty sentence during an appearance in Queens Supreme Court, learning his fate in the deadly 2019 run-in that saw Detective Brian Simonsen killed and an NYPD sergeant wounded by friendly fire.

“The defendant orchestrated a string of robberies, the last of which involved an imitation weapon and led to the tragic loss of Detective Brian Simonsen and the wounding of Sergeant Matthew Gorman,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz in a statement after the sentencing. “The jury found the defendant guilty of murder and he will now serve a lengthy time in prison as punishment for his criminal actions. We continue to express our condolences to Detective Simonsen’s family and fellow service members.”

Freeman was convicted in June of murder, robbery, assault, and grand larceny.

He and accomplice Christopher Ransom, 30, held up a T-Mobile store in Richmond Hill in Feb. 2019, with Ransom brandishing an imitation handgun, according to authorities.

Ransom pointed the gun at responding officers, who fired 42 shots. Simonsen, 42, and Gorman were struck by friendly fire amid the chaos, with Simonsen’s wounds proving fatal.

Ransom pleaded guilty in Oct. 2021 to charges of aggravated manslaughter and robbery, and is currently serving 33 years in prison.