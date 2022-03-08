BRIARWOOD, Queens (PIX11) – A Queens man who stabbed to death his son-in-law just after his daughter gave birth to the couple’s second child has been sentenced to 19 years in prison.

Marco Ortiz, 48, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in February for killing his daughter’s husband, 31-year-old Travis Ford, on Jan. 24, 2019. The fatal stabbing occurred during an argument between the two men at the home they all shared on 139th Street in Briarwood, officials said.

According to the trial testimony, Ortiz and Ford got into an argument while Ortiz’s daughter was in the hospital after delivering the couple’s second child. During the dispute, Ortiz slashed Ford in the face with a knife and then stabbed him once in the abdomen. Ford was rushed to a nearby hospital but couldn’t be saved.

“This was a senseless killing that began as a family dispute and erupted into bloodshed. A woman has lost her husband – the father of her children. And now, her father has been sentenced to prison time for this horrific crime,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement Tuesday.