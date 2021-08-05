Queens man found dead in Jackson Heights office: NYPD

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man dead Queens office

Emergency responders were at the scene after a man was found dead in a Queens office Aug. 5, 2021 (Citizen App)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A 65-year-old man was found dead inside an office in Queens early Thursday.

Police responded to a call of an unconscious person inside a building in the vicinity of 82nd Street and 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights around 5:50 a.m., authorities said.

When they arrived, officers found Charles Zolot laying on his back in a second-floor office, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to his face and torso, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Could old Queens rail link be revived?

Bloody weekend: At least 30 shot in NYC gun violence

Queens residents concerned with gun violence

NYPD: 10 shot in Queens gang -related attack by 2 men who fled on mopeds

10 shot in suspected gang-related, ‘brazen coordinated attack’ in Queens, NYPD says

NYC Restaurant Week preview: Rincón Salvadoreño in Queens

More Queens

Crime

Fake NYCHA repair man wanted for robbery string

VIDEO: Man uses sticky traps to take cash, checks from drop boxes in Spartanburg

Children found dead in trunk of Maryland car from Ohio

70-year-old woman raped at gunpoint in Bronx apartment stairwell: NYPD

Bronx robbery: Man in wheelchair thrown to ground, assaulted

Bloody weekend: At least 30 shot in NYC gun violence

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter