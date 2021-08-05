Queens man found dead in Jackson Heights office: NYPD

Emergency responders were at the scene after a man was found dead in a Queens office Aug. 5, 2021 (Citizen App)

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens — A 65-year-old man was found dead inside an office in Queens early Thursday.

Police responded to a call of an unconscious person inside a building in the vicinity of 82nd Street and 37th Avenue in Jackson Heights around 5:50 a.m., authorities said.

When they arrived, officers found Charles Zolot laying on his back in a second-floor office, unconscious and unresponsive, with trauma to his face and torso, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.