JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens — A Queens man made a chilling discovery when he found a human bone in his new home late Wednesday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 23-year-old man was moving into the house, located in the vicinity of Henley Road and Edgerton Boulevard in the Jamaica Estates area, when he found what appeared to be human remains just before midnight.

The man called 911 to report the finding and officers responded to the home, officials said.

Responding officers notified the medical examiner who removed the alleged bone and later determined it to be a human fibula, or calf bone, the NYPD said.

It was not clear how the bone ended up in the house.

