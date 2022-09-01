ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — Johnnie Jackson is fighting to keep a St. Albans home that has been in his family for 66 years.

Unfortunately, Jackson said he was the victim of deed theft. He’s now working with Legal Aid Society attorney Jennifer Levy, who said Jackson was the victim of a scam.

“I’ve got a lot of good memories at the house,” Jackson said.

In 2010, Jackson wanted to take out a loan to pay off some debt and make repairs around the house.

“Mr. Jackson responded to some TV, and I think radio advertisements from this company who was offering to refinance his mortgage loan,” Levy said.

Jackson recalled signing some papers.

“Next thing I know, this guy came to my house and said he owns my house,” Jackson said.

Levy said they fraudulently transferred the deed to Jackson’s home a straw buyer.

Jackson filed a report with the District Attorney’s office about the person who he said defrauded him, David Gotterup. In 2015, Gotterup was arrested by the FBI for defrauding homeowners in a loan modification scheme.

“Mr. Jackson’s story, he was included in that original indictment,” Levy said.

However, Gotterup accepted a plea deal with the Department of Justice, pleading guilty to conspiring to commit wire, mail and bank fraud.

“That charge, unfortunately, did not include Mr. Jackson’s situation in his property,” Levy said.

Wilmington Trust Bank started eviction proceedings against Mr. Jackson, and he is due in housing court next month. Wilmington Trust Bank told PIX11 News they could not comment on the case.

“I’m hoping to get the house back,” Jackson said. “I really don’t know right now.”