QUEENS (PIX11) — A 23-year-old Queens man was beaten to death with a wooden board outside a gas station in Corona Sunday, police said.

The victim, Esvin Vasquez, got into a fight with a large group of men before he was assaulted outside a BP gas station at 43-15 Junction Blvd. at around 2:09 a.m., police said. The victim was struck in the head with the wooden board and taken to the hospital, where he died, according to the NYPD.

The group of men fled the scene and were last seen heading southbound on Junction Boulevard, police said. It remained unclear what prompted the argument.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

