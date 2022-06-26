OZONE PARK, Queens (PIX11)– A man was fatally shot in the neck and stomach inside a parked car in Queens Friday, authorities said Sunday.

Police found the 31-year-old victim after responding to a shooting incident near 129th Street and Sutter Avenue in South Ozone Park at around 3:46 p.m., officials said. EMS took the man to the hospital, where he died.

Police identified the victim as Satnam Singh of Queens.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).