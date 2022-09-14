CORONA, Queens (PIX11) — A man shot in an apparent Corona road–rage incident has died, police said early Wednesday.

Jamal Artis, 46, was shot in the torso during the encounter on the Horace Harding Expressway around 2 p.m. Saturday, authorities previously said. Officials said at the time that Artis was expected to survive the shooting, but he succumbed to his wounds on Monday, with the NYPD announcing his death Wednesday morning.

Artis, a borough resident, was driving west along the expressway near 108th Street on Saturday afternoon when he got into an argument with a man behind the wheel of a white sedan, according to police.

The driver of the sedan shot Artis once in the torso, then fled the scene, authorities said.

First responders rushed Artis to an area hospital, where he died of his injuries on Monday.

Investigators had not announced an arrest or publicly identified a suspect as of Wednesday morning.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).