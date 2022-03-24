SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (PIX11) – A Queens man was convicted of murder for participating in a botched home invasion that resulted in a 20-year-old’s death in 2016, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced Thursday.

Kristof Williams, 27, of Forest Hills, was found guilty of second-degree murder for the stabbing death of 20-year-old Eddie Ventura while he was playing video games at a friend’s home in South Richmond Hill on Nov. 30, 2016.

Williams and three others broke into the home on 110th Street around 2 a.m. in search of Xanax pills, marijuana and cash they believed were inside, trial records stated. Instead, the burglars came upon Ventura and two others playing video games in a bedroom. Ventura fought back against one of the burglars and was fatally stabbed in the back and thigh.

“[Williams] was a participant in this senseless act of violence. His fate will now be determined when the Court sentences him for his criminal actions,” Katz said.

Williams faces up to 25 years to life in prison. His sentencing date is set for May 6.

Williams is the fourth person charged in the deadly home invasion. Khalil Moses pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and was sentenced to 21 years in prison. John Pichardo pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Jose Pichardo was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 18 years to life in prison.