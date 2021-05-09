Queens man charged with sexual assault, murder of his mother

JAMAICA, Queens — A Queens man allegedly choked, sexually assaulted and murdered his 65-year-old mother on Saturday, officials said.

Pushkar Sharma, 28, allegedly attacked Soraj Sharma from behind, punching, choking and sexually assaulting her until she passed out, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. He got his wallet and keys and headed to the police precinct to turn himself in afterwards.

“What should have been a celebration of Mother’s Day became a brutal, tragic nightmare for a Queens family,” Katz said. “The defendant in this horrific case allegedly choked, punched, sexually assaulted and killed his mother in their home.”

Sharma was arraigned Sunday afternoon on murder and sexual abuse charges. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

