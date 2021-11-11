Queens man charged with murder in shooting death of mom’s boyfriend

POMONOK, Queens — After one week on the run, a man was arraigned and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend in a Queens apartment, officials said.

Desean McCain, 22, was arraigned Tuesday night on a four-count complaint, charging him with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, McCain was in his mother’s apartment located at the Pomonok Houses along Parsons Boulevard when he allegedly shot Anthony Ragler, according to the complaint.

Ragler, 47, had been romantically involved with McCain’s mother, who is disabled, authorities said.

McCain’s mother and her 9-year-old grandson were also present at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

Ragler was taken to the hospital with fatal gunshot wounds to his head and chest.

When police arrived at the scene, McCain fled before he was apprehended one week later.

If convicted, McCain faces 25 years to life in prison.

“A domestic dispute erupted into chaos and tragedy when the defendant allegedly fired an illegal gun multiple times at the victim. No one has the right to take another person’s life. The defendant will now be held accountable in court,” Katz said in a statement.