Queens man charged with murder in shooting death of mom’s boyfriend

Queens

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POMONOK, Queens — After one week on the run, a man was arraigned and charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of his mother’s boyfriend in a Queens apartment, officials said.

Desean McCain, 22, was arraigned Tuesday night on a four-count complaint, charging him with second-degree murder, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

Just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, McCain was in his mother’s apartment located at the Pomonok Houses along Parsons Boulevard when he allegedly shot Anthony Ragler, according to the complaint.

Ragler, 47, had been romantically involved with McCain’s mother, who is disabled, authorities said.

McCain’s mother and her 9-year-old grandson were also present at the time of the shooting, according to authorities.

Ragler was taken to the hospital with fatal gunshot wounds to his head and chest. 

When police arrived at the scene, McCain fled before he was apprehended one week later.

If convicted, McCain faces 25 years to life in prison.

“A domestic dispute erupted into chaos and tragedy when the defendant allegedly fired an illegal gun multiple times at the victim. No one has the right to take another person’s life. The defendant will now be held accountable in court,” Katz said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queens Videos

Street vendors hold event to promote business

COVID and schools: Vaccine rollout, classroom closures

COVID outbreak closes Queens elementary school

Queens burial site for African Americans, Native Americans recognized and refurbished by NYC

SUV splits in half when driver crashes into utility pole in Queens

Inmate started fire at Rikers Island, COBA president says

More Queens

Crime

Men in NYPD apparel tie up Bronx homeowners at gunpoint, steal BMW: sources

Thieves ransack Bronx building after fatal fire

Looters caught on video stealing after deadly Bronx fire

Families of missing women of color announce new app at NYC vigil

Inmate started fire at Rikers Island, COBA president says

More Crime

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter