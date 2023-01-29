QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man allegedly fatally shot his own accomplice while trying to kill a rival, District Attorney Melinda Katz said Saturday.

Richard Dixon, 32, was arraigned on a charge of murder in the second degree in the shooting death of Raymond Francis, 38. He was also charged with attempted murder in the second degree, assault in the first degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the second and fourth degrees.

“As alleged, this is yet another example of the brazen lawlessness inherent in illegal gun use,” Katz said. “We need to do everything we can, on the streets and in the courts, to eradicate the plague of gun violence from society.”

Dixon and Francis allegedly targeted Kenardo Kelly and Dwayne Whyte around 5 a.m. on June 19, 2022, officials said. Kelly and Whyte were sitting in vehicles on Cross Bay Boulevard near Pitkin Avenue in Ozone Park.

Security camera footage shows Dixon and Francis with guns, Katz said. Dixon allegedly fired several shots at Kelly, hitting him and his car. Whyte, sitting in his own car, allegedly fired several shots at Dixon, who then pivoted and returned fire.

Francis was wounded as bullets flew. He was found collapsed in a parking lot, laying on top of his pistol, authorities said. He died at a hospital.

Kelly, 33, suffered gunshot wounds to his face and upper back along with a broken jaw, officials said. Whyte, 29, suffered gunshot wounds to his leg.

Dixon, who later went to a hospital for treatment, was shot in the leg, groin, buttocks and knee, Katz said. His wounds helped investigators tie him to the Ozone Park shooting.

A judge ordered Dixon remanded into custody. Dixon is set to return to court on March 1. He faces up to 25 years-to-life in prison if he’s convicted.